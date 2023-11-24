Ohio Deer Gun Season Starts on Monday

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The traditional deer gun season in Ohio is next week.

Gun hunting with a valid license and permit happens next Monday through the following Sunday.

Hunting hours are a half-hour before sunrise to a half-hour after sunset each day.

Jamey Emert from the ODNR Division of Wildlife reminds hunters that the sunrise and sunset times are no longer in the hunting regulations manual, either online or in print.

There’s a bonus gun weekend on December 16 and 17.

But they are easily accessible from most any weather app.

Deer gun season is very popular in northeast Ohio, where Tuscarawas County saw the third highest deer gun harvest last year.

Emert says times have changed though.

The gun seasons represent 46-percent of the total harvest, with bow hunting rapidly growing in popularity.

Nearly 211,000 deer were checked in during the various 2022-2023 deer seasons.