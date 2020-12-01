      Weather Alert

Ohio Democratic Party Chair David Pepper to step down at the end of the year

Jon Bozeka
Dec 1, 2020 @ 3:48pm

Jon spoke with David about why he is planning to leave his post as Party Chair after six years.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Color-Coded Map: Stark, Summit, Portage on Red Watch List
Akron Man Charged in Woman's Shooting Death
Canton Man Arrested, Accused of Choking Woman
Fighting the Fight: Stark Official Back Home After Being Hospitalized With COVID