Ohio Democrats Want Earlier Vote, More Mail-In Balloting

Jim Michaels
Mar 18, 2020 @ 6:15am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio Democratic Party filed suit Tuesday in reaction to the cancellation of the election.

They want the in-person vote to happen sooner than June 2 and would like to see more mail-in voting.

The Stark County Democratic Party is also in agreement.

There’s no more in-person voting taking place at the county Boards of Elections.

The party was also critical of how the on-again off-again election was handled.

