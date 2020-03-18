Ohio Democrats Want Earlier Vote, More Mail-In Balloting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio Democratic Party filed suit Tuesday in reaction to the cancellation of the election.
They want the in-person vote to happen sooner than June 2 and would like to see more mail-in voting.
The Stark County Democratic Party is also in agreement.
There’s no more in-person voting taking place at the county Boards of Elections.
The party was also critical of how the on-again off-again election was handled.