Ohio Doctors: Hospital Caregivers Getting COVID Out in Community
Cleveland Clinic Dr Robert Wyllie heads the hospital zone that the Canton and Alliance hospitals are in. (The Ohio Channel)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio hospital leaders are sounding the alarm about hospital admissions from COVID-19, saying they may be as little as three weeks away from canceling elective surgeries in order to care for COVID patients.
Doctor Robert Wyllie from Cleveland Clinic whose zone oversees the hospitals in our area says the big issue isn’t beds, the PPE, ventilators and such.
He says it’s ill caregivers.
He says they are being infected by non-symptomatic people in the community.
Cleveland Clinic alone has 300 staffers out sick.