This Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, photo shows a sign above a Dollar Tree store in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

CHESAPEAKE, Virginia (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With a thousand Family Dollar or Dollar Tree stores set to be closed, Ohio is sure to be impacted.

The company that owns both stores says there are 460 Family Dollars and 354 Dollar Trees.

Specific store closings have not been announced.