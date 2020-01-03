Ohio EMA Adds Online Toolkit for Houses of Worship
St. Peter Catholic Church, Canton (Courtesy the church)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Who thought it would come to this…
The Ohio Emergency Management Agency has developed an online toolkit that houses of worship can use for discussion and preparation in advance of a hate-related attack.
OEMA’s director says the preparedness exercises can work from large synagogues to small rural churches.
The governor suggests they all be prepared.
This comes just days after that attack in Texas.