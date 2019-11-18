Ohio Experiencing a Decline in Jobs
WHBC News
COLUMBUS (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For the first time in a decade the state of Ohio will be losing jobs. It seems to be a trend that is hitting all of the Midwest.
The state’s employers cut 1,000 jobs last month. Ohio has 10,300 few jobs than it did at the start of 2019 according to data from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.
Unless something changes in the short time remaining, this year will be the first time the Buckeye state has shed jobs since nearly 200,000 were lost during the Great Recession in 2009.