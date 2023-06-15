Ohio Farmers in DC as Farm Bill Needs Reauthorized

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With the Farm Bill up for reauthorization this year, DC lawmakers have begun the process.

And members of the Ohio Farm Bureau are in Washington this week, with the hope the bill can be done sometime this year.

They believe having farmers speak directly to their representatives is the best way to get a good bill.

Those farmers not traveling to DC may be meeting with their legislators on summer break.

issues include expanded crop insurance programs and making sure voluntary conservation programs remain voluntary.