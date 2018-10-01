Ohio Governor Candidates Debate
By Pam Cook
|
Oct 1, 2018 @ 7:30 PM

The candidates for Governor in the State of Ohio are debating Monday night in Marietta.  Republican Mike Dewine and Democrat Richard Corday square off in a Town Hall Style debate at Marietta College.  This is the second of three meetings.  Be sure to tune in tomorrow morning to Canton’s Morning News with Pam Cook for a complete recap.

ALSO…Pam has a one on one interview with each candidate this week.  Do you have any questions you would like her to ask them?  Email Pam at pcook@whbc.com    She’s got you covered!

 

