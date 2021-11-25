Ohio Health Director Likes Pace of Child Vaccinations
State Medical Director Dr Bruce Vanderhoff (Ohio Channel)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An update from the Ohio Department of Health this week.
Director Dr Bruce Vanderhoff, saying 11-percent of children ages 5 to 11 have begun the process of getting vaccinated.
He’s encouraged by this, with the most recent national average at about 10%.
The department points to counties with low vaccination rates having the highest level of transmission.
Though Holmes County with a 50% Amish population looks to be an exception.
Ohio’s health director is encouraging vaccinations and boosters now, in order to be prepared for Christmas.