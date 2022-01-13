Ohio High Court Nixes New State House, Senate District Maps
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio Supreme Court has rejected those newly drawn state legislative maps, ordering them to be redone in 10 days.
The 4-3 high court vote indicates the Ohio Redistricting Commission did not do their job in avoiding partisan favoritism.
Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor broke with the Republican majority, supporting Democrats on the high court.
Voting rights groups and Democrats were strongly against the new maps.
The Ohio Democratic Party says it’s time for the commission to draw maps “that reflect our state”.
The court also stresses that they maintain jurisdiction over the next map that comes out.
Governor Mike DeWine in a statement says he will work with the commission to be certain the revised maps are consistent with the court’s order.