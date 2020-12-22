Ohio House and Senate Back at Work
WHBC News
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio House and Senate are back at it on Tuesday, tying up some loose ends from last week.
One of many remaining pieces of business: a bill sponsored by Summit and Stark Representative Bill Roemer, which allows nursing school graduates to work in the medical field through July 1st, without having to take the nursing exam.
State Senator Kirk Schuring: calling the final days of the session fast and furious, indicating some might say “curious” in this pandemic year.