Ohio House Expected to Oust Householder Thursday
Larry Householder. (Courtesy Ohio House of Representatives)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio House could be in need of a new Speaker by the end of the day Thursday.
A vote is expected on the ouster of Larry Householder.
Householder has had no response, other than a “no” when asked last week if he would resign.
He faces bribery charges for putting together the $61 million enterprise that got the Nuclear Bailout Bill passed.
But it may not be as easy as a vote.
Attorney General David Yost is telling state leaders that the governor should call a special session and the House should pass a new law with the consent of the Senate, removing the Speaker.
Yost is concerned the internal rules of the House have not been subject to a legal test yet.