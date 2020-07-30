Ohio House Expected to Oust Householder Thursday

      Breaking News
Jim Michaels
Jul 30, 2020 @ 8:24am
Larry Householder. (Courtesy Ohio House of Representatives)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio House could be in need of a new Speaker by the end of the day Thursday.

A vote is expected on the ouster of Larry Householder.

Householder has had no response, other than a “no” when asked last week if he would resign.

He faces bribery charges for putting together the $61 million enterprise that got the Nuclear Bailout Bill passed.

But it may not be as easy as a vote.

Attorney General David Yost is telling state leaders that the governor should call a special session and the House should pass a new law with the consent of the Senate, removing the Speaker.

Yost is concerned the internal rules of the House have not been subject to a legal test yet.

