Ohio House Overrides Governor’s Transgender Veto

Organizers including clergy, business owners, social workers and transgender individuals gather in the Ohio Statehouse for a press conference on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio in opposition to a bill that would ban gender affirming care for minors and ban transgender athletes from participating in girls’ and women’s sports. The Ohio Republican-led state Senate cleared the measure along party lines Wednesday. The House concurred. (AP Photo/Samantha Hendrickson)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio House voted Wednesday to override Governor Mike DeWine’s veto of House Bill 68.

The vote was 65 to 28.

If the Senate later concurs, the bill restricting medical care for transgender minors will become law.

The governor had also issued an executive order a week ago banning gender transition surgery for minors.

HB68 also forbids transgender women from playing on all-female sports teams.