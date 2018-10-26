Ohio Hunters and Anglers Can Now Purchase Multiyear Licenses

COLUMBUS, OH – Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 9, hunters and anglers will be able to buy multiyear licenses in Ohio, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). Ohio resident license buyers can choose from 3-year, 5-year, 10-year and lifetime hunting or fishing licenses. All single-year and multiyear licenses can be purchased online at wildohio.gov and at hundreds of participating agents throughout the state if an Ohio driver license or state identification is associated with the customer’s account. Those interested in purchasing a lifetime license may apply online or at any of the ODNR Division of Wildlife’s five district offices or headquarters in Columbus. Locations of ODNR Division of Wildlife offices can be found at wildohio.gov. Lifetime licenses cannot be purchased at license agent locations at this time. Prices for multiyear and lifetime licenses are as follows: · Youth 3-year hunting – $28.60 · Youth 5-year hunting – $47.58 · Youth 10-year hunting – $95.16 · Youth lifetime hunting or fishing – $430.56 · Adult 3-year hunting or fishing – $54.08 · Adult 5-year hunting or fishing – $90.22 · Adult 10-year hunting or fishing – $180.44 · Adult lifetime hunting or fishing – $468 · Senior 3-year hunting or fishing – $28.60 · Senior 5-year hunting or fishing – $47.58 · Senior lifetime hunting or fishing – $84.24 Youth multiyear and lifetime licenses are available to any Ohio resident 17 years old and younger at the time of purchase. Senior multiyear and lifetime licenses are available for Ohio residents age 66 and older born on or after Jan. 1, 1938. All money generated from the sale of multiyear and lifetime licenses will be deposited into the Wildlife Fund, where it will be used to protect and enhance Ohio’s wildlife populations. A hard-plastic card will be provided to lifetime license buyers, and these cards will be available for purchase at an additional cost of $4 to customers who purchase a multiyear license. Cards will be mailed to the customer’s address in seven to 14 days from the purchase date. Beginning Jan. 1, 2019, a Lake Erie permit ($11) will be required for all nonresidents to fish Ohio waters of Lake Erie from Jan. 1-April 30 each year. Money generated by this permit will be used for specified purposes related to the protection and improvements of Lake Erie, such as combating invasive species, securing public access and providing for fish management projects in Lake Erie. In other changes, apprentice hunters who have not yet completed hunter education will no longer be limited to purchasing only three apprentice hunting or apprentice fur taker permits. Apprentice hunters can continue to purchase an apprentice license each year until they successfully complete hunter education. ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.