Ohio Hunters Had A Successful Muzzleloader Season

(WHBC) – Ohio hunters had a little better luck in the woods during this year’s muzzleloader season compared to last.

The ODNR says hunters checked 14,182 white-tailed deer during Ohio’s muzzleloader season, January 5th through the 8th.

That’s 914 more deer than were harvested during last year’s muzzleloader season.

In Stark County, hunters checked 209 deer, compared to 166 last year.

Hunters still have opportunities to pursue deer this winter, as archery season remains open through Sunday, February 3rd.

Officials say the ODNR Division of Wildlife remains committed to properly managing Ohio’s deer populations.

The goal of Ohio’s Deer Management Program is to provide a deer population that maximizes recreational opportunities, while minimizing conflicts with landowners and motorists.

The ODNR says Ohio ranks fifth nationally in resident hunters and 11th in the number of jobs associated with hunting-related industries.

Hunting has a more than $853 million economic impact in Ohio through the sale of equipment, fuel, food, lodging and more.