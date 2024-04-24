News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Ohio Legislators Targeting PBMs

By Jim Michaels
April 24, 2024 8:28AM EDT
Share
Ohio Legislators Targeting PBMs
Getty Images

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state’s lawmakers want to bring fairness to the pharmacy industry in Ohio.

They say so-called Pharmacy Benefit Managers are squeezing the profit out of drug sales for smaller, independent pharmacies.

Republican State Rep Tim Barhorst from Fort Loramie says the PBMs are not transparent about their role in the pricing of prescriptions, refusing to provide information.

The PBMs are middlemen who act on behalf of insurance firms.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Dead Dogs in Jackson Lead to Charges for Massillon Man
3

CPD Arrest in Early Morning Burglary Downtown
4

Gambling Raid in Akron Nets Cash, Drugs and 3 Arrests
5

Canton Man Takes Police on Lengthy Chase