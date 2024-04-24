Ohio Legislators Targeting PBMs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state’s lawmakers want to bring fairness to the pharmacy industry in Ohio.

They say so-called Pharmacy Benefit Managers are squeezing the profit out of drug sales for smaller, independent pharmacies.

Republican State Rep Tim Barhorst from Fort Loramie says the PBMs are not transparent about their role in the pricing of prescriptions, refusing to provide information.

The PBMs are middlemen who act on behalf of insurance firms.