Ohio Limits Nursing Home Residents to One Visitor Per Day Amid Coronavirus Scare
WHBC News
COLUMBUS (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As the coronavirus spreads here in Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine is taking steps to protect those who are most vulnerable.
From now until further notice, nursing home residents will be limited to just one guest per day. Those visitors, along with staff, vendors and anyone else who would be entering nursing homes must now go through a series of health tests before entry.
He says the next step is no visitors will be allowed at all. However, he says taking that step isn’t necessary at this moment.