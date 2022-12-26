Ohio Mink Farm Allegedly Targeted by Activists to Shut Down

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2012, file photo, minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village of Litusovo, northeast of Minsk, Belarus. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File)

VAN WERT, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – That mink farm in western Ohio where activists allegedly freed thousands of the fur-bearing animals has closed.

The FBI and others continue investigating the incident near Van Wert from just over a month ago.

The mink had been terrorizing nearby poultry farms.

The industry group Fur Commission USA says the closure is a great loss for the local economy.