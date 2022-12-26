News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Ohio Mink Farm Allegedly Targeted by Activists to Shut Down

By Jim Michaels
December 26, 2022 3:34AM EST
Share
Ohio Mink Farm Allegedly Targeted by Activists to Shut Down
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2012, file photo, minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village of Litusovo, northeast of Minsk, Belarus. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File)

VAN WERT, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – That mink farm in western Ohio where activists allegedly freed thousands of the fur-bearing animals has closed.

The FBI and others continue investigating the incident near Van Wert from just over a month ago.

The mink had been terrorizing nearby poultry farms.

The industry group Fur Commission USA says the closure is a great loss for the local economy.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Five Shot in Akron Over 15 Hours, One Dead
3

Heavier Snow North, Major Storm Impacts Here: Wind, Cold
4

Stabbing Suspect At Large - Louisville Man in Critical Condition
5

Homeless Man Charged With Murder in Raff Road Arson Fire