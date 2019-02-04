Ohio Officer Dies in the Line of Duty

The streak of police deaths isn’t letting up in 2019.

Police have identified the Ohio deputy who died and an officer who was injured after a suspect opened fire on them during a standoff on Saturday. The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office says Detective Bill Brewer died from his injuries at the hospital.

The detective was a 20-year veteran and leaves behind a wife and five-year-old son. Lieutenant Nick DeRose was treated and released from the hospital. The pair, along with a SWAT team, were responding to a report of shots fired at an apartment complex in Pierce Township, which is just outside Cincinnati.

The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Wade Edward Winn and is in custody. He was a suspect in an attempted burglary and was suicidal. He kept officers away for 12 hours before his arrest yesterday morning.

A procession was held Sunday morning to take Brewer from the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office to a funeral home in Amelia.