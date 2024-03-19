PRIMARY 2024: UPDATE: Few More Hours Left to Vote
March 19, 2024 2:42PM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Just a few more hours to make your voice heard at the only forum that really counts, the ballot box.
The Primary Election is underway in Ohio and across Stark County through 7:30 tonight.
Remember that you need a valid form of identification, like a state ID, passport or military ID in order to vote.
Absentee results will start coming in just after 7:30.
Check back here after that.
If you have a completed absentee ballot, it must be brought to your Board of Elections office by you or a close relative by 7:30.