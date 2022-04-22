Ohio Provides Equipment to Ukraine
Some of the equipment collected from across the state, including body armor and vests, being provided to Ukraine. (Courtesy Governor's Office)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (1480 WHBC and ONN) – The Ohio National Guard is part of the U.S. Army’s effort to assist Ukraine.
The governor’s office says the Guard will send an undisclosed number of M-113 Armored Personnel Carriers to the war-torn country.
The vehicles are used to transport soldiers through the war zone.
It’s part of a Department of Defense drawdown of equipment.
The state also worked to gather surplus police equipment to send to the country.
A recent donation included 75 ballistic and riot helmets and 840 pieces of body armor, including vests and plates.