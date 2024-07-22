Ohio Reaction to Joe Biden Decision
July 22, 2024 9:44AM EDT
UNDATED – (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Lots of reaction to the news that President Biden is dropping out of the presidential race.
Governor Mike DeWine on “X” wished him and First Lady Jill Biden “all the best”.
The two served together on the Senate Judiciary Committee.
And after asking him to step away earlier in the weekend, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown thanked Biden for his public service.
Congresswoman Emilia Sykes said in a statement that the president has “served this country with honor”, and she thanks him for that service.
Summit County State Rep Casey Weinstein went so far as to say that Mr Biden “will go down as one of the greatest presidents in history”, according to reports.