Ohio Reaction to Joe Biden Decision

Hugh Kieve, 10, of Washington, holds a sign outside the White House in Washington, Sunday, July 21, 2024, as he and his family come out to show support for President Joe Biden. Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for reelection following a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about his fitness for office just four months before the election. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

UNDATED – (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Lots of reaction to the news that President Biden is dropping out of the presidential race.

Governor Mike DeWine on “X” wished him and First Lady Jill Biden “all the best”.

The two served together on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

And after asking him to step away earlier in the weekend, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown thanked Biden for his public service.

Congresswoman Emilia Sykes said in a statement that the president has “served this country with honor”, and she thanks him for that service.

Summit County State Rep Casey Weinstein went so far as to say that Mr Biden “will go down as one of the greatest presidents in history”, according to reports.