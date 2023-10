Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations, killing hundreds and taking captives. Palestinian health officials reported scores of deaths from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

COLUMBUS and WASHINGTON DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The terrorist group Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israel over the weekend.

Israel has declared a state of war.

Governor Mike DeWine asked for prayers over the weekend for Israel, calling the action taken by Hamas “unjustifiable”.

U.S. Senator JD Vance called the actions “an act of war”, saying Israel has the right to strike back with overwhelming force.