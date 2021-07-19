Ohio Search and Rescue Team Back Home from Surfside Florida
James
Jul 19, 2021 @ 4:50am
Courtesy Ohio Task Force 1
DAYTON, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – The 81 members of the state’s urban search and rescue group have returned from the Surfside Florida building collapse.
They were of great assistance in the recovery of bodies at the site.
Thee Ohio Task Force 1 team personally collected the remains of 14 people.
Locally, members were from the Green, New Franklin and Tallmadge Fire Departments.
They spent 15 days at the site.