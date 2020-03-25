      Breaking News
Ohio Senate and House Pass COVID-19 Relief Package

Noah Hiles
Mar 25, 2020 @ 5:21pm
WHBC News

COLUMBUS— State lawmakers returned to action today to address the COVID-19 crisis and provide immediate relief to everyday Ohioans.

In just a matter of hours, both the State Senate and House passed a relief package that will help Ohioans in many ways, during these difficult times.

The package would prohibit utility shut-offs, waive state testing requirements, freeze EdChoice eligibility, extend voting in the primary election, postpone the state income tax filing deadline among several other measures.

Governor Mike DeWine will now have to sign the bill for it to go into effect. We will have more details on what else the package includes once it is signed.

