Ohio SOS Program Allows Domestic Violence Victims to Vote Safely
A voter casts her ballot in the primary election Tuesday, March 15, 2016, at an American Legion Hall in Marengo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Survivors of domestic violence may be interested in this program.
The Secretary of State‘s office is offering a “Safe at Home” effort by shielding personal information that is normally available on a person’s voter registration documents.
You need to apply.