Ohio SOS Program Allows Domestic Violence Victims to Vote Safely

Jim Michaels
Oct 9, 2020 @ 7:56am
A voter casts her ballot in the primary election Tuesday, March 15, 2016, at an American Legion Hall in Marengo, Ohio. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Survivors of domestic violence may be interested in this program.

The Secretary of State‘s office is offering a “Safe at Home” effort by shielding personal information that is normally available on a person’s voter registration documents.

You need to apply.

