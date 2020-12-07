OHIO STATE OPENS AS A 30-POINT FAVORITE OVER MICHIGAN & Other stuff!

Ohio State running back Master Teague, right, cuts up field as Indiana defensive lineman Jonathan King tries to make the tackle during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State beat Indiana 42-35. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
OHIO STATE OPENS AS A 30-POINT FAVORITE OVER MICHIGAN
The bloated 2020 spread marks the seventh time in the last 13 years Ohio State has opened as a double-digit favorite against the Wolverines. OSU has won 17 of its last 19 games against Michigan.
Universal continues to dominate the box office, albeit with unimpressive numbers. “The Croods 2: A New Age” topped the mild post-Thanksgiving box office this weekend after making $4-point-four-million. The animated comedy sequel starring Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds launched with just over $20-million for Thanksgiving weekend. It’s doing pretty well for the COVID-era box office, and with less than 40-percent of theaters open across the country.
Floyd Mayweather announces exhibition fight vs. Logan Paul
Floyd Mayweather is returning to the ring — to fight a YouTube star.
Mayweather, the undefeated retired boxing superstar, announced on Instagram Sunday that he will step back into the squared circle to fight Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition match on Feb. 20. The event, which has reportedly been in the works for a while, will be exclusively available on Fanmio pay-per-view.
In a (literally) related story
Boxing legend George Foreman believes that if Nate Robinson trains with him, the former Knicks star will be able to redeem himself against Jake Paul. He said he could turn Robinson into a five, six-round fighter in no time flat. Nothing in the works for now. Paul has already called out a list of potential challengers including Conor McGregor and Antonio Tarver
The New York Jets fired Defensive Coordinator Greg Williams after the terrible Zero-blitz he called in the Raiders game yesterday. Jets lost on a 46 yard Hail Mary pass to end the game, 31-28.
I was finally able to get channel 410 and watch the Sunday night game. Interesting I don’t speak Spanish and the announcer is still better than Chris Collinsworth.
Direct TV & AT&T continue to have issues in markets which feature TIGNA stations.
If you’re paying for a channel that is not being broadcast, call 833-980-1731 & ask for a rebate.
Police in Spokane, Washington, arrested a real-life “Grinch” who stole over 50 Christmas trees. Security cameras caught someone packing the trees into a trailer. A post on the store’s Facebook page asked the public to share any information they might have with the Spokane Police Department. Well someone did and it led to the arrest of 49-year-old Eli P. Vansickle. Not sure if his heart melted when he was arrested!
Arby’s has been spotted testing a couple of new products in Syracuse, New York and Augusta, Georgia: Boneless Wings with new Crinkle Fries. The Boneless Wings are being offered in six and nine-piece options, for $5 and $6 respectively with each served with a side of new Crinkle Fries. Sauce choices are Spicy Buffalo and Hot Honey
Good news for Game of Thrones fans. There’s some definite movement with the highly anticipated prequel series for “Game of Thrones.” It’s officially been confirmed that production for “House of the Dragon” will start in 2021. The shoot will happen in England, and the show will focus on the House of Targaryan, where the Mother of Dragons was produced.
The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that Major League Baseball sent a memo to clubs just last week telling them to operate under the assumption that there will not be a universal DH in 2021.
You may have already received a scammer robocalls pretending to be from Apple or Amazon. If you haven’t…you will…and consider this a warning. An unfamiliar number, possibly from your own area code to make it look authentic, will call you with a recorded message alerting you of activity with your iCloud or Amazon account. There’s nothing wrong. Don’t press “1” to talk to someone…just hang up and block the number. They’re trying to get your account info so they can rip you off.
All 30 NBA teams will receive $30 million to help with financial issues caused by Covid-19 issues. The money com es from $900 million the league raised from notes issued by the NBA in the private placement market. The NBA gets about 40% of its revenues from ticket sales.
Two NFL games today for Monday night football.
Steelers host the Washington football team at 5pm
Followed by 49ers and Bills being played in Arizona
Today is Monday, December 7, 2020
Today in
Sports History
1925 – Swimmer Johnny Weissmuller set a world record in the 150-yard freestyle. He went on to play “Tarzan” in several movies.
1963 – CBS introduced the first-ever “Instant Replay” during the Army-Navy football game.
1986 – Huey Lewis and the News sang the U.S. national anthem a capella before a San Francisco 49ers-New York Jets NFL football game at Candlestick Park in San Francisco, CA.
Today in Music history
|1984 – Michael Jackson testified in Chicago, that he wrote the song “The Girl is Mine,” not an Illinois man. Jackson won the case.
|1996 – Jerry Lewis’ white and red pinstriped devil suit was stolen from his dressing room at Shea’s Performing Arts Center in Buffalo. Lewis needed the costume, valued at $9,000, to play the role of Satan in the musical Damn Yankees.
Celebrity Birthdays today
MLB Hall of Famer Johnny Bench is 73
Retired NBA champ Larry Bird is 64 (As a Celtic, Bird was a 12-time NBA All-Star and was named the league’s MVP three consecutive times. Bird was a 3 time NBA champ
Retired NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens is 47
One of our favorites, the Late Ted Night who passed away in 1986 born in 1923, woulda been 97.