Ohio State Highway Patrol: Be Ready for the Return of Winter Weather
(Courtesy ODOT)
NORTH CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio State Patrol is reminding drivers in the area to make sure their cars are safe for the winter weather. The say to be sure all snow and ice is cleared off of all windows and lights on your vehicle before heading to your destination. State law requires headlights to be on any time the windshield wipers of your vehicle are in use. Last winter, there were 15,676 crashes on snow, ice or slush-covered roads in Ohio. These crashes resulted in 26 fatal crashes, which killed 27 people, both down from the previous winter.