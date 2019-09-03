Ohio State Patrol: Labor Day Weekend Accidents were Down This Year
crime scene for vehicle search protect by yellow caution tape
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported 10 traffic fatalities over the Labor Day Holiday, which was two fewer than last year. 10 lives were claimed in the crashes – a decrease from 2018 when 12 fatal crashes killed 12 people. Alcohol was a contributing factor in at least two fatalities. Additionally, three motorists were not using an available safety belt and two motorcyclists killed were not wearing helmets.