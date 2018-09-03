Ohio State Wins Without Meyer

Ohio State running back Mike Weber, right, and quarterback Dwayne Haskins celebrate Weber's touchdown against Oregon State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

With Ryan Day acting as the head coach for the suspended Urban Meyer, the 5th ranked Ohio State Buckeyes demolished the Oregon State Beavers in their first game of the season 77-31.

Ohio State acting head coach Ryan Day watches his team play against Oregon State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Making his first career start as a Buckeye, sophomore quarterback Dwayne Haskins threw for a school record 313 yards and 5 touchdowns to lead an offense that racked up 721 total yards. No QB in Ohio State history has thrown for more yards or touchdowns in his first career start.

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins plays against Oregon State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Running back Mike Webber led the Buckeyes ground attack with 186 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns. Webber scored his 4th touchdown of the game on a 3 yard pass from Haskins.  Wide receiver Terry McLaurin hauled in 4 passes from Haskins for a game high 121 yards and 2 scores.

Ohio State running back Mike Weber plays against Oregon State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

While defense was scarce in this game that racked up 108 total points, preseason all american defensive lineman Nick Bosa was a force to be reckoned with for Ohio St. totaling 4 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries and a touchdown.

Ohio State defensive lineman Nick Bosa plays against Oregon State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Tomorrow Meyer returns from his suspension, sort of.  He’ll be allowed to coach the team all week in practice starting Tuesday, but can not coach in the game on Saturday at home against Rutgers. That schedule will be repeated the following week leading into the TCU game, and then Meyer will be able to return to the sidelines in practice and for the games starting with the Buckeyes 4th game of the season against Tulane at home on September 22nd.

FILE – In this Dec. 2, 2017, file photo, Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer watches the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in Indianapolis. There’s a strange sense of calm that has replaced the tumult typically associated with this time of year on the college football recruiting calendar. The December signing period has removed much of the suspense from the traditional national signing day that takes place the first Wednesday of February. Most of the top high school prospects already signed in December. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

 

