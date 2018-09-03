Ohio State Wins Without Meyer

Ohio State running back Mike Weber, right, and quarterback Dwayne Haskins celebrate Weber's touchdown against Oregon State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

With Ryan Day acting as the head coach for the suspended Urban Meyer, the 5th ranked Ohio State Buckeyes demolished the Oregon State Beavers in their first game of the season 77-31.

Making his first career start as a Buckeye, sophomore quarterback Dwayne Haskins threw for a school record 313 yards and 5 touchdowns to lead an offense that racked up 721 total yards. No QB in Ohio State history has thrown for more yards or touchdowns in his first career start.

Running back Mike Webber led the Buckeyes ground attack with 186 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns. Webber scored his 4th touchdown of the game on a 3 yard pass from Haskins. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin hauled in 4 passes from Haskins for a game high 121 yards and 2 scores.

While defense was scarce in this game that racked up 108 total points, preseason all american defensive lineman Nick Bosa was a force to be reckoned with for Ohio St. totaling 4 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries and a touchdown.

Tomorrow Meyer returns from his suspension, sort of. He’ll be allowed to coach the team all week in practice starting Tuesday, but can not coach in the game on Saturday at home against Rutgers. That schedule will be repeated the following week leading into the TCU game, and then Meyer will be able to return to the sidelines in practice and for the games starting with the Buckeyes 4th game of the season against Tulane at home on September 22nd.