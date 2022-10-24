News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Ohio Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Cedar Point Amidst Pandemic Closures

By Jim Michaels
October 24, 2022 4:24AM EDT
Ohio Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Cedar Point Amidst Pandemic Closures
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio Supreme Court basically says “don’t blame Cedar Point for the pandemic”.

The high court ruled that parent company Cedar Fair did not break any contracts and could set its own hours in deciding to close during the Summer of 2020.

A group of season passholders sued the amusement park, saying they should be compensated for losing the access to the park that they had paid for.

