Ohio Teen Wants to be a Terrorist
- An Ohio teen was arrested at a Columbus airport, where he planned to leave the country to train with ISIS.
- Authorities say 19-year-old Naser Almadaoji was caught discussing his plans in an online chatroom by an undercover agent.
- That same agent helped Almadaoji prepare for his trip and drove him to the airport, where he was arrested.
- Almadaoji, who was born in Iraq but is a U.S. citizen, faces up to 20 years on charges of giving ‘material support’ to a terrorist organization.