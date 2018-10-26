Ohio Teen Wants to be a Terrorist
By Pam Cook
|
Oct 26, 2018 @ 5:47 AM
  • An Ohio teen was arrested at a Columbus airport, where he planned to leave the country to train with ISIS.
  • Authorities say 19-year-old Naser Almadaoji was caught discussing his plans in an online chatroom by an undercover agent.
  • That same agent helped Almadaoji prepare for his trip and drove him to the airport, where he was arrested.
  • Almadaoji, who was born in Iraq but is a U.S. citizen, faces up to 20 years on charges of giving ‘material support’ to a terrorist organization.
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Murder in Waynesburg Pedestrian Killed in Canton Former Hoover Swim Coach to be Released from Prison You’ve got a friend in South Carolina? ODOT: 77/62/Fulton Paving Delayed Until 2019 Tigers and Bulldogs Ready to Rumble