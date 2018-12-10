Ohio Terror Plots Thwarted

(ONN/FOX) – Federal authorities have charged two Ohioans with planning separate terrorist attacks — including one who wanted to carry out a shooting at a synagogue.

The FBI and Department of Justice say the attacks were in the planning stages and that there was no immediate threat to the public.

But they say both people, who are from the Toledo area, had identified specific places they wanted to target.

The FBI describes 21-year-old Damon Joseph as an ISIS sympathizer.

Authorities say he wanted to carry out an attack on behalf of ISIS and began focusing on a synagogue and talked of killing many people, including a rabbi.

Federal authorities say the other arrest involved a woman, Elizabeth Lecron, 23, who they say wanted to shoot up a Toledo bar and also blow up a pipeline.