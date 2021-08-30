Ohio Urban Rescue Group Assisting in Ida Aftermath
Police look through debris after a building collapsed from the effects of Hurricane Ida, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in New Orleans, La. Hurricane Ida knocked out power to all of New Orleans and inundated coastal Louisiana communities on a deadly path through the Gulf Coast that is still unfolding and promises more destruction. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
LAFAYETTE, Louisiana (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Ohio’s urban search and rescue group is in Louisiana, helping with hurricane Ida recovery.
The 40 members of Ohio Task Force 1 staged in Lafayette Louisiana which is west of New Orleans, waiting for their assignment.
They have a lot of equipment with them as well, like vehicles including boats and ATVs.
You’ll recall the task force this summer assisted in recovery of bodies from the condo collapse in Florida.