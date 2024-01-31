Ohio Wants to Move Ahead With Nitrogen-Based Executions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It worked down south, why not Ohio?
After the use of nitrogen gas during the execution of a death row inmate in Alabama last week was deemed successful by state officials there, AG David Yost, two state representatives and the Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association have gotten together.
They have cobbled legislation to make “nitrogen hypoxia” a method for carrying out death sentences in the state.
The legislation also calls for nitrogen suppliers as well as suppliers of the current death medications to be given indefinite confidentiality.