Ohio Wants to Move Ahead With Nitrogen-Based Executions

Anti-death penalty activists place signs along the road heading to Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Ala., ahead of the scheduled execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. The state put Smith to death with nitrogen gas, the first time the new method has been used in the United States. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It worked down south, why not Ohio?

After the use of nitrogen gas during the execution of a death row inmate in Alabama last week was deemed successful by state officials there, AG David Yost, two state representatives and the Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association have gotten together.

They have cobbled legislation to make “nitrogen hypoxia” a method for carrying out death sentences in the state.

The legislation also calls for nitrogen suppliers as well as suppliers of the current death medications to be given indefinite confidentiality.