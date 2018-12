(WHBC and ONN) – From Gervasi to Maize Valley and everywhere in between, Stark County and the entire state has lots of wineries.

Now Ohio wine is getting a little more respect in 2018.

One Forbes magazine wine critic gave 11 different Ohio wines a score of 83 or above on a 100-point scale.

Not to mention, there are a lot of wineries in the state.

The Ohio Wine Producer’s Association says every resident of the state is within 45 minutes of the nearest winery.