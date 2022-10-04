News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Ohio Woman Among Dead From Ian’s Florida Fury

By Jim Michaels
October 4, 2022 7:43AM EDT
Alice Pujols goes through someone else's discarded items for clothes and shoes for her family Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla. Pujols's home was completely destroyed after her home flooded due to rising waters caused by Hurricane Ian. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

DAYTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A trip to Florida, at the worst possible time.

A Dayton woman is among the dead in the Sunshine State.

40-year-old Nishele Harris-Miles was killed in Fort Myers when the roof of the house she was in collapsed during Hurricane Ian and a nail pierced an artery.

She had traveled there for her birthday, staying with family and friends.

