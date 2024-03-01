Ohio’s Birthday and National Peanut Butter Day Means……Buckeyes!
March 1, 2024 8:04AM EST
Ohio became the 17th state of the United States on March 1, 1803. Ohio is the 34th-largest state by area, and with a population of nearly 11.8 million, is the seventh-most populous and tenth-most densely populated. Ohio derives its name from the Ohio River that forms its southern border, which, in turn, originated from the Seneca word ohiːyo’, meaning “good river”, “great river”, or “large creek”.
AND March 1st is National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day! So, as those two special things clash it MUST mean you need to make, buy and eat Ohio Buckeye Candy! Try this great recipe from JIF Peanut Butter
- 3 3/4 cups Powdered sugar
- 1 1/2 cups Jif® Creamy Peanut Butter
- 1/2 cup Butter melted
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/2 teaspoon Salt
- 1 (12 oz.) package semi-sweet chocolate chips (2 cups)
- 1 tablespoon All-Vegetable Shortening
DIRECTIONS
- Step 1LINE 2 trays with parchment or wax paper.
- Step 2BEAT powdered sugar, peanut butter, butter, vanilla and salt in large bowl with mixer on medium speed until blended. Shape into 1-inch balls. Chill until firm.
- Step 3MICROWAVE chocolate chips and shortening in medium microwave-safe bowl on HIGH power 45 seconds. Stir until smooth. If necessary, microwave in additional 15-second intervals until completely melted and smooth when stirred.
- Step 4INSERT toothpick into top center of peanut butter ball. Dip 3/4 of ball into melted chocolate, leaving top of candy uncovered. Allow excess chocolate to drip back into bowl. Place buckeye on prepared tray. Remove toothpick. Smooth over hole. Repeat to make remaining buckeyes. If chocolate thickens, microwave in 10-second intervals until desired consistency when stirred. Chill buckeyes until firm.
