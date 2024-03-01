Ohio’s Birthday and National Peanut Butter Day Means……Buckeyes!

Ohio became the 17th state of the United States on March 1, 1803. Ohio is the 34th-largest state by area, and with a population of nearly 11.8 million, is the seventh-most populous and tenth-most densely populated. Ohio derives its name from the Ohio River that forms its southern border, which, in turn, originated from the Seneca word ohiːyo’, meaning “good river”, “great river”, or “large creek”.

AND March 1st is National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day! So, as those two special things clash it MUST mean you need to make, buy and eat Ohio Buckeye Candy! Try this great recipe from JIF Peanut Butter

3 3/4 cups Powdered sugar

1 1/2 cups Jif ® Creamy Peanut Butter

Creamy Peanut Butter 1/2 cup Butter melted

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon Salt

1 (12 oz.) package semi-sweet chocolate chips (2 cups)

1 tablespoon All-Vegetable Shortening



DIRECTIONS