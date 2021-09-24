      Weather Alert

Ohio’s Deer Archery Season Begins Saturday

Jim Michaels
Sep 24, 2021 @ 4:52am

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Deer season in Ohio begins on Saturday!

The deer archery season which is growing in popularity every year goes until February.

Last year, nearly 47-percent of the 197,000 deer taken were harvested by those with a compound bow or crossbow.

More deer are actually taken during the long archery season than the also-popular deer gun season. which starts November 29.

You can get licenses, permits, and even check in your deer at the Huntfish OH app.

