(WHBC) – The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Ohio is now below two dollars a gallon.

The Friday morning AAA survey has regular averaging $1.99.

That’s 50 cents lower than a year ago.

Of course, Stark County has been trending below that, with the average price here at $1.86 on Friday morning.

Gas Buddy had a few stations around the $1.70 mark in Canton and Massillon.

Across the U.S., the average price is $2.29 a gallon.