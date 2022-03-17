      Weather Alert

Ohio’s Highest Court Again Rejects State Legislative Maps

Jim Michaels
Mar 17, 2022 @ 4:46am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For a third time now, the Ohio Supreme Court Wednesday night rejected the two state legislative maps produced by Republican members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission.

In the 4 to 3 decision, the Republican-led commission is given 11 days to create constitutional maps.

Possibilities for the May 3rd Primary have included delaying the election or holding a separate Election later for state House and Senate seats.

