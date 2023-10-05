Ohio’s Jordan to Run for House Speaker

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, leaves the offices of the Speaker of the House on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023 in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Congressman Jim Jordan from Ohio’s 4th District was the first Republican Wednesday to say he wants to be the next Speaker of the House.

His announcement comes a day after the office was vacated by the House with the removal of Kevin McCarthy.

Jordan believes he can unite splintered Republicans.

Majority Leader Steve Scalise also entered the fray.

The process of naming a new Speaker starts next Tuesday.