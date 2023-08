COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Just in time for back to school shopping, Ohio’s Sales Tax Holiday is underway until Sunday night at midnight.

You should not be charged the Stark County 6.5-percent sales tax on purchases of clothing at $75 or less and school items at $20 or less.

School items include school supplies and some school instructional materials

Of the usual 6.5-percent tax in the county, 5.75-percent goes to the state.