Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., center, joined at left by Sen. J. D. Vance, R-Ohio, arrives at the chamber as the Senate dashes to wrap up votes on amendments on the big debt ceiling and budget cuts package, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 1, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio’s two U.S. Senators were split on the debt ceiling bill, which passed in the Senate Thursday night 63 to 36.

Democrat Senator Sherrod Brown voted in favor of the bill.

Republican JD Vance voted “no”.