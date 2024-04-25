OHSAA Announces 2024 Football Divisions and Regional Assignments; Four Stark Teams Moving

Four Stark County high school football teams will be making the move to new divisions for the upcoming season, as announced by OHSAA.

Louisville moves up from Division 3 to Division 2 due to higher enrollment numbers.

Central Catholic moves up from Division 6 to Division 5 due to higher enrollment numbers.

St. Thomas Aquinas moves up from Division 7 to Division 6 due to competitive balance.

East Canton moves down from Division 6 to Division 7 due to competitive balance

The largest 70 schools are placed in Division I, and all remaining schools are divided as equally as possible into Divisions II through VII, with approximately 106 schools per division.

Of note, OHSAA member schools may opt to move up to Division I if Referendum Issue 1B passes this spring. Results of the referendum voting will be announced May 16.