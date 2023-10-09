OHSAA: Cash Options Should be Available at High School Football Games

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – If you attended a high school football game this past Friday night, you should have been given a cash option for purchasing tickets or a hot dog at the concession stand.

As of October 3, a new state law requires schools and organizations selling refreshments to make cash sales available in addition to digital transactions.

But Tim Stried with the OHSAA says the law allows schools to charge more for cash sales because of the expense involved with the possible need for police presence as well as for the auditing work that follows.

Electronic sales flourished during the pandemic.