OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass With Jon Bozeka

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) was informed Wednesday that the Court of Common Pleas in Hamilton County has issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) that prohibits the OHSAA from continuing to utilize a component of the Competitive Balance process that OHSAA member schools voted into place in 2014.

The court’s TRO ruling was specific to the Tier 1 factor and specifically to St. Bernard Roger Bacon High School and the other members of its league – the Cincinnati Greater Catholic League’s coed division. However, OHSAA member schools voted to have the Competitive Balance process apply to all member schools, both public and non-public. Listen to what Jerry told Jon below.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

HOFers Arrive For Gold Jacket Dinner Pro Football HOF Weekend 2018 LeBron Leaves The Land For LA Look At The Rubber Bowl Now Warriors Beat Cavs Win Title Again, Jon And Kenny With The Recap Tyronn Lue NBA Finals Game 4 Post Game Presser