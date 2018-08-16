OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass With Jon Bozeka

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) was informed Wednesday that the Court of Common Pleas in Hamilton County has issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) that prohibits the OHSAA from continuing to utilize a component of the Competitive Balance process that OHSAA member schools voted into place in 2014.

The court's TRO ruling was specific to the Tier 1 factor and specifically to St. Bernard Roger Bacon High School and the other members of its league – the Cincinnati Greater Catholic League's coed division. However, OHSAA member schools voted to have the Competitive Balance process apply to all member schools, both public and non-public.