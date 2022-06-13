OHSAA Fall Sports Divisional Breakdowns Announced
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Monday the new divisional breakdowns for the upcoming fall sports, along with football playoff regional assignments. The OHSAA Board of Directors approved the new divisions during its June meeting late last week.
The following Stark County schools made moves in high school football:
Fairless moved to to Division 5 due to competitive balance restructuring. The Falcons we’re assigned to Region 17, joining Sandy Valley.
Tuslaw moved down to Division 6 due to enrollment numbers, and will play in Region 21 along with Central Catholic.
East Canton moved down to Division 7 due to competitive balance restructuring.
St. Thomas Aquinas also moved down to Division 7 due to enrollment numbers.
The Hornets and Knights will compete in Region 25.
The OHSAA uses enrollment data provided by the Ohio Department of Education to determine each school’s base enrollment numbers for girls and boys sports, which will be used for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years. Divisional breakdowns for the sports that utilize competitive balance data, which include soccer, volleyball and football in the fall, are reconfigured every year, while non-competitive balance sports are reconfigured every two years using only base enrollment numbers.
2022 OHSAA Fall Sports
Golf – two divisions for girls, three divisions for boys, no competitive balance: https://www.ohsaa.org/sports/golf
Girls Tennis – two divisions, no competitive balance: https://www.ohsaa.org/sports/girlstennis
Field Hockey – one division, no competitive balance: https://www.ohsaa.org/sports/fh
Cross Country – three divisions for girls and boys, no competitive balance: https://www.ohsaa.org/sports/cc
Soccer – three divisions for girls and boys using competitive balance data: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Soccer/Soccer-2022
Girls Volleyball – four divisions using competitive balance data: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Volleyball/Volleyball-2022
Football – seven divisions using competitive balance data; four regions per division: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Football/Football-2022