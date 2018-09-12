OHSAA Football State Championship All-Session Tickets On Sale Now

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Four ticket options and a limited quantity of VIP parking passes are now on sale for the 2018 Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) football state championship games, which will be played in the world-class Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium at Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village in Canton, Thursday, Nov. 29, through Saturday, Dec. 1.

The Stadium Club ticket package includes access to the indoor, climate-controlled Club during each game and outdoor premium cushioned seats with chair back. The Stadium Club and Premium all-session ticket packages include complimentary admission to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

New in 2018, fans may choose from several options for paid parking around the stadium and Hall of Fame campus for easier access to Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

All-session ticket packages and VIP parking passes can be purchased at: https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/12692/tom-benson-hall-of-fame-stadium

All-Session Ticket Packages (costs include service charge and taxes)

All-Session Club: $140 per person (7 games)

o Access to the Stadium Club: indoor, climate-controlled, food & drinks for purchase

o Admission to the Pro Football Hall of Fame all three days

All-Session Premium: $106 per person (7 games)

o Admission to the Pro Football Hall of Fame all three days

o Premium cushioned seat

All-Session General Admission: $85 per person (7 games)

Saturday -Only General Admission: $39 per person (3 games)

VIP Parking Passes (limited quantity available)

Guarantee your official preferred parking space conveniently located next to the stadium: $60 per vehicle (3 days)

Includes in-and-out privileges during the three event days

Due to space limitations, the following vehicles are prohibited: large SUVs, campers, RVs, and other oversized vehicles.

Single Game Tickets – will go on sale at a later date. Check the football page at www.OHSAA.org for details.

Parking information for recreational vehicles will be available soon. More information on the OHSAA football playoffs can be found at: https://www.ohsaa.org/sports/football

2018 Football State Championships Schedule

Thursday, Nov. 29, 7:30 PM – One Game (Division I, II, III or VI – game selection TBD, see below)

Friday, Nov. 30, 10 AM, 3 PM, 8 PM – Three Games (Divisions I, II, III or VI – order TBD, see below)

Saturday, Dec. 1, 10 AM, 3 PM, 8 PM – Three Games (Divisions IV, V and VII – order TBD, see below)

The championship game time assignments for each division will be announced on the OHSAA’s Twitter account at approximately 11 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 23, and Saturday, Nov. 24, following the state semifinal games each night. A press release will be sent on Sunday, Nov. 25.

2018 OHSAA Football Postseason Schedule

Saturday, October 27 – Regular-season ends

Sunday, October 28 – Final computer points and playoff qualifiers announced

Friday, November 2 – Regional Quarterfinals in Divisions I, II, III and VI

Saturday, November 3 – Regional Quarterfinals in Divisions IV, V and VII

Friday, November 9 – Regional Semifinals in Divisions I, II, III and VI

Saturday, November 10 – Regional Semifinals in Divisions IV, V and VII

Friday, November 16 – Regional Finals in Divisions I, II, III and VI

Saturday, November 17 – Regional Finals in Divisions IV, V and VII

Friday, November 23 – State Semifinals in Divisions I, II, III and VI

Saturday, November 24 – State Semifinals in Divisions IV, V and VII

State Championship Games at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton (Nov. 29-Dec. 1)